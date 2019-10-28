The article titled “Vigneto would pump from same aquifer cienega relies upon” was found on your opinion page on Wednesday. It was submitted by Thomas Meixner, professor and Head of the Dept of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of AZ. The photo below the article showed a naturally occurring water tank in the cienega near St David. The heading on that photo began with “Environmentalists fear groundwater pumping…”. My question to whoever placed the descriptor to the photo: When do we reduce the professional title of “Professor and Head of the Dept of Hydrology and Atmospheric Science” to “Environmentalist”. Despite the rhetoric on a national level, a scientist is a scientist. Dr. Meixner has scientific knowledge that led him to the conclusion that pumping groundwater for yet another massive housing development in dry arid land WILL affect the aquifer of the San Pedro Riparian area. It's science.
Mary Grace Wendel
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.