Re: the Feb. 28 letter to the editor "Medicare won't cover one-night hospital stay."
The letter writer is incorrect that Medicare won't cover his wife's emergency surgery at TMC. He is correct that Medicare Part A covers hospitalization bills — but his wife was probably not "admitted" to the hospital — so her bill was not covered under Part A. He says his wife has other coverage and that might be a Medicare supplement. If the supplement paid anything, that means Medicare paid 80 percent of the bill and the supplement paid 20 percent. The supplement does not pay unless Medicare pays.
If his wife is enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, she was covered under the billing category for outpatient surgery and her plan will pay most of the bill. I have been an insurance broker dealing with Medicare for 13 years. If he does not believe me, he can check with the Pima Council on Aging. If the entire bill was actually denied by Medicare. the PCOA has advocates who will help people appeal Medicare denials.
Denise Early
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.