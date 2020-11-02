Letter: A Secret Garden No More

The Star has pulled back the curtain on the UA's finest "secret" garden. We saw a dozen families or couples wandering in Sunday after seeing the Star's lovely portrait of the space. Who knew it was the Underwood Garden? Who even knew it was there? It's part of our daily walk through campus, and now everybody knows this little waterfall and pond is there for all of us.
Ford burkhart
Midtown
