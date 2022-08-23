 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A Settlement Is Not A Payout

A recent letter about the $30,000 settlement paid in an in incident involving an off duty TPD officer and the public alleges the District Attorney “walked away from fighting for law enforcement”.

To be clear, no one was found to be totally without fault; however, what happened that day was not law enforcement. Police are held to a higher standard, it just a fact and a point of honor in their profession.

I’d argue the D.A. Office did the best thing it could have in the situation and recognized it’s a personnel matter within the Department. Chief Kasmar has been transparent about his internal actions which seem reasonable and appropriate.

Had there been a trial the D.A. would have had to defend the indefensible, the city would be paying out a lot more, an officers career would be over and the TPD needlessly dragged through the mud.

Sometimes the best fight is the one you avoid, the District Attorney should be commended for this.

Kevin Henderson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

