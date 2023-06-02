I recently spent a few days at the Black River on Apache tribal lands. Wildlife was abundant and the river ran clear and strong, the fishing good and the land intact. The ground was not being ripped asunder by for-profit Canadian or Australian mining companies, as it has been here in southern Arizona and Nevada, increasingly, under an antiquated mining law, federal fast-tracking for dubious 'Greenwashing' claims, and congressional delegations beholden to campaign-coffer replenishment priorities. We, as the predominant culture - with a shared land and water ethic - can learn much from how our Native American communities manage their lands: for source-water protection, public recreation, wildlife habitat, and preservation for enjoyment by future generations.