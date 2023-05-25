I recently attended my grandson’s graduation from CDO.

The floodlit football field, filled with graduating students, glowed green against the towering dark gray clouds. The wind picked up and it seemed like a storm was imminent, but a downpour never occurred. The field was like a beacon of hope in a threatening landscape.

From the students to the administrators the consistent message was:

Be Kind, Help Others Along the Path, Stay Curious, Keep Learning

As part of a packet given to each student, parents had been asked to submit a collage of pictures of their child, and to write a letter to their child expressing their thoughts and feelings at this important moment. A supervised all night party on the school campus was provided.

The administration, staff, parents, and students are clearly a community of mutual support. It was heartwarming to be witness to this event.

Ann Kyger

Foothills