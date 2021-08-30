Letter: A simple choice

Here is a simple answer to the letter writer of "Attacks on those who are not vaccinated"
There is a big difference between NOT choosing healthier foods - NOT stop smoking - and NOT get vaccinated. They are all bad choices but not all are contagious.
OBESITY : Various attempts have been made to curb obesity-caused diabetes due to bad eating habits : Doctors are constantly warning. Michelle Obama tried unsuccessfully to implement healthier school lunches and was viciously attacked for it - remember? However obesity impacts mostly oneself only.
SMOKING: After years of legal battles with tobacco companies, government was finally able to BAN smoking in all public areas to protect everybody from health damage by second hand smoke.
Disregarding your own body is a simple, albeit bad choice. Choosing NOT to vaccinate against any infectious disease is not a SIMPLE choice because it impacts everybody by spreading illness, overrunning hospital capacities, working their workers to exhaustion, and ultimately causing needless deaths. So please tell me: IS IT REALLY JUST A BAD CHOICE???
Lotte Decker
Northeast side
