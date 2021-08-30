 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A simple choice
View Comments

Letter: A simple choice

  • Comments

Here is a simple answer to the letter writer of "Attacks on those who are not vaccinated"

There is a big difference between NOT choosing healthier foods - NOT stop smoking - and NOT get vaccinated. They are all bad choices but not all are contagious.

OBESITY : Various attempts have been made to curb obesity-caused diabetes due to bad eating habits : Doctors are constantly warning. Michelle Obama tried unsuccessfully to implement healthier school lunches and was viciously attacked for it - remember? However obesity impacts mostly oneself only.

SMOKING: After years of legal battles with tobacco companies, government was finally able to BAN smoking in all public areas to protect everybody from health damage by second hand smoke.

Disregarding your own body is a simple, albeit bad choice. Choosing NOT to vaccinate against any infectious disease is not a SIMPLE choice because it impacts everybody by spreading illness, overrunning hospital capacities, working their workers to exhaustion, and ultimately causing needless deaths. So please tell me: IS IT REALLY JUST A BAD CHOICE???

Lotte Decker

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Governor Ducey

Like his fellow GOP Governors, Abbott and DeSantis, Governor Ducey has gone off the rails. His anti-mask orders for AZ schools is, using a wor…

Local-issues

Letter: A real "Karen"

State Sen. Karen Fann is further besmirching the good name of Karen. What arrogance! Telling the Arizona Supreme Court they can't force her to…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News