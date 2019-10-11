I urge the cities of Arizona to prioritize the hydration of its residents. It is not surprising that Arizona’s summers are considered among the hottest summers on Earth. About 50 people die every year due to heat related illness in the state. As a proud Arizonian, I believe that our cities could improve their efforts in their mission to diminish the number of deaths that are experienced year after year due to this preventable crisis. A great example of how to appropriately address this issue is by replicating the efforts of Yuma County; which has recently established a total of 5 water sites and 10 cooling centers for citizens to use whenever temperatures arise harshly. I encourage that efforts like Yuma County’s to be implemented and put into action across the state in order to help those who are most vulnerable to these extreme temperatures. It is time for Arizona to act on the obvious threat that is taking the lives of its residents.
Edgar Villavicencio
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.