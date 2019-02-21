Here is a simple solution to the recent Arizona House voting to increase sales tax to adequately fund Public Education. That solution would be to eliminate the entire "voucher" system that presently uses Arizona taxpayer's money to fund private, charter, magnet, cyber and parochial schools. That money could then be used to adequately fund Public Schools. These Private' schools are drawing tax dollars vaguely claiming to provide a "better" education for students. Presently, these "Private" schools are not held accountable to meet the same requirements as Public Schools. There is no evidence to confirm they provide a better education. It is OK for parents to send their child to a private school, however, it is not fair to have public tax money pay for it. In conclusion, is it possible that someday some private schools will become " for profit" schools subsidized by public tax money. Think about that!
Anthony Stellato
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.