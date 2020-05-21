Letter: A small Veteran's home with a dream: an ice cream truck

My Veterans (WWII combat, Korean combat, Vietnam combat) want to have a joyful purpose after the quarantine is over: to give an ice cream to a small kid, to share their stories with them, to let the new generation know everything is going to be OK. I wrote a book "Golden Autumn's Heroes And Their Stories" and started a Kickstarter.com campaign to raise the funds for their dream.
The book is to honor our heroes who passed away for Memorial Day, the funds, to give our Veterans a reason to look forward to the next day.
Thank you for your time and support, I hope our community will make our veteran's dreams come true.
Marinela Stratulat
Northwest side
