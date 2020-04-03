Letter: A Student's Call to Action
Letter: A Student's Call to Action

With respect to the recent article on the response of the Tucson school district helping first-responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 has negatively impacted the lives of first responders and their families. There is an immediate need to help first responders so that they can effectively do their jobs in helping those in need. I feel that the Tucson school district is doing good by taking an active role in helping first responders. Providing daycare for children of first responders could alleviate the stress that they are dealing with.

The College of Public Health at the University of Arizona is also taking steps in helping first responders more specifically healthcare workers by calling on student volunteers from the College of Public Health to help with everyday tasks such as grocery shopping, taking care of pets, and babysitting. Immediate need to help first responders should also be taken by public health students who are capable and willing to act in this pressing time of need.

Dasy Resendiz

Northwest side

