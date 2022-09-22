Letter: A SUGGESTION

We are paying $782.76 to the AZ STAR every year, and you won't even give us a decent comic page? Come on! If you feel you need to cut something for financial reasons, please consider cutting the National News, which is available from numerous free sources on line and is usually more up to date.

The following are the main reasons we subscribe:

1. News about Arizona, especially Tucson and Southern Arizona.

2. The Opinion Page with articles from local and national opinion writers.

3. The Letters to the Editor, (my personal favorite.)

4. Two full pages of Comics and Puzzles in print that's large enough to read.

5, The Sports Section, at the request of my husband.

There must be ways to save money at your end and continue to provide your readers with a reason to subscribe.

PS. I get more information about living life from LUANN that from that Astrology section.

Judy Willmott

Green Valley