 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Supply Problem:
View Comments

Letter: A Supply Problem:

  • Comments

Star opinion writer Jonathan Hoffman's article that "inflated minimum wages hurt poor people” is another example of conservative doublespeak. Mr. Hoffman fails to mention the Covid pandemic and the results it is having on both the supply chain and labor. He is misguided when he thinks the minimum wage in Arizona is the cause of employers not hiring people with low job skills. There is only one reason and one reason only why prices rise or fall and that is DEMAND. In today's labor market it is an oversupply of jobs. Mr. Hoffman forgets that if it wasn’t for Arizona voter's support for Proposition 206 to increase the state’s minimum wage the demand for workers would be much greater. Arizonians are faced every day with these supply problem. Used cars prices at an all-time high, homes selling for over asking, shortage of computer chips for new cars. And none of these increases is caused by a high minimum wage.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News