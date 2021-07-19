Letter: A Supply Problem:

Star opinion writer Jonathan Hoffman's article that "inflated minimum wages hurt poor people” is another example of conservative doublespeak. Mr. Hoffman fails to mention the Covid pandemic and the results it is having on both the supply chain and labor. He is misguided when he thinks the minimum wage in Arizona is the cause of employers not hiring people with low job skills. There is only one reason and one reason only why prices rise or fall and that is DEMAND. In today's labor market it is an oversupply of jobs. Mr. Hoffman forgets that if it wasn’t for Arizona voter's support for Proposition 206 to increase the state’s minimum wage the demand for workers would be much greater. Arizonians are faced every day with these supply problem. Used cars prices at an all-time high, homes selling for over asking, shortage of computer chips for new cars. And none of these increases is caused by a high minimum wage.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
