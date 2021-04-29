 Skip to main content
Letter: A tale of two guys
I want to tell a tale of two guys from Michigan. We both were born in Michigan. We both relocated to southern Arizona. Our similarities end there. I embraced and respected the people, culture and beauty that is southern Arizona and yearned for acceptance. I have been accepted. The other guy is doing anything but. He is a known and proud elections conspiracy theorist. There is nothing wrong with that even though my dictionary defines conspiracy as a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful. But he is running for Secretary of State of Arizona and I vehemently oppose this. I tried to raise my concerns in private with no response. Henceforth I will air my grievances in public. Good day Mister Finchem.

Timothy Cook

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

