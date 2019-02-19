The Star's decision to drop "Non Sequitur" over one slip strikes me as an unfortunate example of just how judgmental and intolerant our society has become. The author was certainly wrong to react to the provocateur-in-chief by descending to his vulgar level. But wouldn't it be healthier to invite a thoughtful public apology and improved comic, than to silence a creative, engaging, and educational voice with "zero tolerance" rigidity? Consider how much we all would have lost if Walt Kelly had not been given the opportunity to continue to draw Pogo as long as he refrained from showing Senator Malarky's face!
Mary Price
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.