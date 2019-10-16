To this retired soldier, the recent decision by Donald Trump to repudiate our obligation to the Kurds who so successfully defeated the Caliphate is both shocking and shameful! For the first time in six months, I finally found something to agree with Sen. Lindsey Graham who called the “Dear Leader” out for the “worst decision of Trump’s presidency.” Turning our backs on the Kurds is beyond redemption. I’m deeply troubled for the way he’s run roughshod over our allies and trammeled the principles of our constitution. I don’t care about the ongoing impeachment proceedings, but I really want the worst president since Andrew Johnson to be defeated at the ballot box!
Preston Holtry
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.