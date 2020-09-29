Letter: A Thanks for a County Worker

So often we complain about the government from local to national. I rarely speak highly of taxing agencies. Recently I had an issue with the County Assessor's Office. I was referred to Shelley Ain who researched the issue, found a quick resolution and promptly got back to me with the answer. What could have taken months of dialog and bickering was resolved by Shelley in less than one day. This is a model for customer service for the best of our businesses. Thanks Shelly and the Assessors Office.
Mark Ziska
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
