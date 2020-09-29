 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Thanks for a County Worker
View Comments

Letter: A Thanks for a County Worker

So often we complain about the government from local to national. I rarely speak highly of taxing agencies. Recently I had an issue with the County Assessor's Office. I was referred to Shelley Ain who researched the issue, found a quick resolution and promptly got back to me with the answer. What could have taken months of dialog and bickering was resolved by Shelley in less than one day. This is a model for customer service for the best of our businesses. Thanks Shelly and the Assessors Office.

Mark Ziska

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News