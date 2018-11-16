A Thanksgiving Tradition
Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday. It is a gathering of family and friends, over eating and no gifts. This year it reminds me of a custom I had living in a Milwaukee suburb many years ago. On Thanksgiving we’d invite 2 – 3 guests from the nearby Military Base. A part of our celebration was having our guests go into another room shutting the door and have them calling home. This was before cell phones. It created smiles and tears.
Would this be a tradition to launch with interested Tucson families?
Keith McLeod
Southwest side
