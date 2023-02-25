Just beginning his third stint as superintendent of public schools, Tom Horne is hoping to fix schools the way he wants them. If I were a third grader who had just moved to Tucson from another country and had learned everything all third graders should know but in my own language, not English, I would be worried. Let’s say I was exceptional in X in my own language. Mr. Horne won’t let me use my own language to learn more about X. I must stop learning X so I can learn English, which is tricky and time-consuming, so I fall behind my classmates in X and everything else. I need to feel as if I belong, but we aren’t allowed to talk about our history and culture. I need to regain confidence and connect with classmates, but our teacher can’t help us with social and emotional skills. I wonder if Mr. Horne wants to control learning through discipline, testing, and conforming our character.