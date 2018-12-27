We hope that in 2019 more people in the community will write letters to the editor. Local residents bring old and new perspectives to community issues. Sure, there are the political party and special interest letters, but one can usually figure them out. Some 2018 letters spoke to problems in our community, but also how we can improve them. As an example, the letter writer who brought up how bad the acoustics are at Centennial Hall struck a chord with us. The idea of putting a priority on university spending for a new auditorium was music to our ears, as well as a great idea. Tucson needs a first class auditorium on campus for all kinds of Tucson events. And we suspect there are plenty of residents like us who would contribute to the project.
The letter writers who live near the border and discuss what life on the border is really like are important for us living in Tucson. We are those who live so near but yet so far. And no matter what one thinks of our president, there are things he does right occasionally where letters have provided a needed perspective. Hopefully more in the new year! We got a lot of stories about national and local news, but local resident reactions to issues of climate change, education, water, immigration, and even the Russians and Chinese are of interest. Although there are plenty of experts to go around, sometimes a local resident hits a home run and comes with a new perspective. Many times letters come from people who really do know whats going on with TUSD, the city council and Pima County, and it's great to hear their voices. And of course the letters on sports, arts and places around Tucson.
What a great area we live in, and having more letters to the editor makes local understanding and knowledge about our community come alive! So a toast to more letters in 2019, and a New Year filled with all kinds of new ideas and solutions!
Dave Locey
Foothills
