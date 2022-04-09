 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A train wreck of bad bills

Rather than protecting the health and safety of Arizonans, our current Republican legislators have gone off the rails by persistently inflicting harm at every turn.

They began by banning commonsense mask and vaccine mandates, prolonging the pandemic, and guaranteeing widespread disease, suffering and death.

They barreled ahead with bills allowing concealed weapons on campuses and putting guns in the hands of ten-year-olds, endangering the lives of over a million students and school employees.

They crashed through the barriers of decency and compassion by condemning women to carry a non-viable fetus to term, banning abortions for victims of rape and incest, and attacking trans children, jeopardizing their health and causing untold physical and psychological injury.

Every Republican legislator in Arizona has been on board with inflicting this kind of damage and creating a train wreck of cruel and malicious bills.

We have the power to correct our course by voting them out of office and getting our state back on track.

Karen Harris

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

