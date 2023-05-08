Tucson is a place of many natural wonders but there is one man-made wonder I need to praise. It is the VA hospital, rehab, and care facility on Ajo Way. My husband has been there for a lengthy stay due to a serious medical condition. The staff has been unfailingly wonderful and caring. I cannot praise them highly enough. Every one of his needs has been attended to in good time, although there are many other patients that need attention. I can only speak for the two of us, but I am so very grateful to the staff and administration of the VA hospital for their professionalism, expertise, and friendliness. We are lucky to have such a facility in our city.