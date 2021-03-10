Letter: A Tucson Legacy About to be Lost

My siblings and I, Tucson natives all, have taken our children and grandchildren to enjoy the shady Aleppo pines, Barnum Hill and Reid Park Lake for decades. We are not alone. This place was intended as Tucson’s legacy. Now a different future has gotten in the way of that legacy.
The pines are not native, we’re told. True, and neither are the elephants and other exotic zoo creatures. They are indeed far less at home here than the pines. Our real southern Arizona zoo is the Desert Museum, but never mind.
Meanwhile, we hire an arborist to help plant a million trees in town yet take a chainsaw to some of the most stately trees in our city. On optics alone, this is a really, really poor decision.
If we can find a way to enshrine legal protection for neon signs all over town, we can safeguard our natural heritage at Reid Park. We should not lose a legacy given us well before there was ever a Zoo.
David Schaller
Midtown
