Letter: A Tweet To Donald

Donny - I just got back from my 30th wedding anniversary. I was surprised that Arizona now has over 4000 COVID cases each day! Wow, where have I been. With 6,500 COVID deaths in Arizona the liberal media is starting to refer to them as "Ducey Deaths" so I should try and take some more stringent actions. Would that be OK ? For example I could issue a state-wide mask mandate since you will not be visiting Arizona. During this surge of COVID, I might suggest that students are taught virtually to help minimize spreading the virus. The businesses and our residents are now much more accustom to restrictions so I could do a structured shut-down for a period of time until we can bring the COVID cases under control. I hope you will not bring lawsuits against Arizona if I undertake these changes. Wishing you a Happy Holiday season and good luck with your career change in 2021. Sorry about AZ turning a different color. Cheers, Dougie
Jay Gandolfi
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
