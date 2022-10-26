 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A vote for Kelly is a vote for Biden's devastating agenda

Mark Kelly’s action in the senate have been devastating to Arizona: skyrocketing food prices, out of control energy costs, hyper-inflation, wide open southern border with millions of illegal aliens and tons of illegal drugs pouring into the country are just some of the epic disasters resulting from Biden’s policies, policies that are destroying Arizona. Kelly could have voted in favor of Arizona by opposing the Biden agenda, and stopped it in its tracks. However Kelly ignored the needs of Arizona and voted in favor of the Biden agenda. Kelly’s loyalty is demonstrably to Biden and not to the people of Arizona.

In politics, past performance is always an indicator of future performance. If you like high food prices, high energy prices, hyper-inflation, a border that is not secure, then you want to vote for Kelly, because Biden’s agenda is Kelly’s agenda, and will continue to be going forward.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

