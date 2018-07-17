Re: the July 15 article "World's biggest amputee conference, in Tucson, helps level the playing field."
Thank you for covering the Amputee Coalition Conference held in the great city of Tucson! One important item was missing from the article, though. The Amputee Coalition has people you can talk with who have been there. The Peer Visitor Program matches nationally certified peer visitors (other amputees) with those who have had or are facing an amputation. This is a FREE program! To arrange a peer visit, contact the Amputee Coalition toll free at 888-267-5669 or go online to https://www.amputee-coalition.org/support-groups-peer-support/certified-peer-visitor-program/request-a-peer-visit/
A great session at the conference was home safety and emergency preparedness. This session was done with the help of the Tucson Fire Department, and was loaded with great information. I hope everyone invites them to help them with Home Fire Safety. Last but not least, thank you to the businesses and people of Tucson for showing over 1,000 amputees such a great time!
David Dunville
Fenton, Mich.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.