Letter: a watershed election-- don't miss it!

Blake Masters criticizes Mark Kelly's voting for President Biden's agenda, never mentioning whether the votes benefited Arizonans. Masters seeks a total abortion ban despite the majority of Arizonans don't.

Mark Finchem wants to oversee the compliance of voting rules while frequently violating the rules for candidates! His law enforcement employer issued a "do not rehire" edict against him. He declared Trump already won the 2024 presidency because it's the only possible outcome.

Vying with Finchem's claim for outrageousness is Kari Lake's self-assessment as the personification of "the second coming". She's more qualified as a candidate for a padded cell than for the governor's mansion.

"Honest" Abe Hamadeh doesn't comprehend that one doesn't anoint himself with that distinction. Or maybe he does understand but he's hoping that that sobriquet will deter observation of his flawed pathway to US citizenship.

Mitch McConnell's comment decrying Republican "Candidate quality" defines Arizona. Four proven, honest public servants against four mendacious, cartoon, wannabe autocrats and it's currently a tossup. Kafka is spinning in his grave!

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

