Letter: A WIN FOR MARTHA MCSALLY IS A WIN FOR YOU

A Martha McSally Victory is a victory for Tucson and you! She is a good role model - did well in school, knew early on the military was for her and became an Officer, A Female Pilot! Girls around the world would do well to make HER an example to follow: set and reach your goals. She is a heroine. She had opportunities and also suffered a lot. But, she keeps going, learning along the way. Martha McSally is a good person. Tucson Voters should give her more time.
Clara Morrison
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
