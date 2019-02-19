My husband and I were blessed with two biological children and decided we wanted another child but through adoption. We were blessed with a 13-day-old baby. Our baby's birth mother was young, financially dependent, and unable to care for and raise a child. Perhaps surprisingly, this experience has confirmed to me and my husband that abortion should be allowed.
While eternally grateful that a young woman chose to give birth rather than abort, we believe this is a decision that should be made by the woman, perhaps in conjunction with her partner and doctor. While we believe abortion should never become a method of birth control, it should also not be legislatively denied. At a time when some in Congress seek to limit access to birth control, the issue of denying abortion should not be legislated. Allowing abortion allows choice; it does not "force" abortion on anyone.
Yonny B. Beers
Oro Valley
