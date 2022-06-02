Letter: A wonderful parade!

I'd like to express my appreciation to American Legion Post 102 and AMVETS Post 770 for sponsoring and organizing a wonderful Memorial Day parade and memorial service at Tucson Estates. The parade featured floats, classic cars, horses, motorcycles, clowns, and much more. There was even a fly over by air force jets. The memorial service was a real tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Thank you to all the workers who took the time and trouble to put together a lovely commemoration.