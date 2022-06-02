 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A wonderful parade!

  • Comments

I'd like to express my appreciation to American Legion Post 102 and AMVETS Post 770 for sponsoring and organizing a wonderful Memorial Day parade and memorial service at Tucson Estates. The parade featured floats, classic cars, horses, motorcycles, clowns, and much more. There was even a fly over by air force jets. The memorial service was a real tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Thank you to all the workers who took the time and trouble to put together a lovely commemoration.

Lois Boehl

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I am horrified

I just turned on my TV to the horrifying news that yet another mass shooting occurred,; this time at a Texas elementary school. 14 beautiful c…

Letter: How about that wall?

One of Karin Taylor Robson's six point plan is to finish the "Wall". Is she talking about the same wall that she is showing in her campaign ad…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News