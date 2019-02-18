Re: the Feb. 14 article "A ride into India's past."

What a surprise and delight it was to read about India’s railways and to explore the link provided to the Google Arts and Culture project. Both my grandfather and great-grandfather worked for the Indian railways, my grandfather for only a few years, my great-grandfather for many. As a child I traveled by train in India. This feature brought back memories and enriched my family history. Thank you.

Margaret Ward

West side

