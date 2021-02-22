 Skip to main content
Letter: A worthy Pledge of Allegiance
Since state Republican representatives now admit that indoctrination of Arizona’s youth is one of their important goals and are calling for mandatory, school-lead recitations to do so, perhaps the current one pledging allegiance to a colorful piece of cloth should be replaced with one that bypasses the arcane use of confusing symbols and avoids fealty to a supernatural deity. I propose the following:

“I pledge allegiance to the promise of the United States of America and to the Republic from which it comes, one nation, in pursuit of truth, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Something similar might have allowed us to avoid the chaos of the last four years.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

