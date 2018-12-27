Trump + tweets = birdbrain. God help our country.
Cave rescue: Inspiring and encouraging to see the good in people and how we all come together in a crisis
Mass shootings: It seems like every day there is another one…I wish all the guns could magically disappear from the world, militarily and others. Man does not need guns.
The wall: Stating that another country (Mexico) would pay for something that excludes people is asinine. Would the U.S. pay for something that was mandated by a foreign country? I think not. Where is our humanity?
Migrants: Maybe we should relocate the Statue of Liberty to the Mexican border?
Fires, floods, weather: Mother Nature is trying to tell us something. Perhaps we should listen.
Police shootings: To serve and protect is turning into something ugly when police shoot first and ask questions after.
In memoriam: May not always have agreed with George H. W. Bush or John McCain, but they were both honorable men who did what they thought was right.
"I am beginning to think that in our time we will correct almost nothing, and get almost nowhere: but if we can just prepare a compassionate and receptive soil for the future, we will have done a great work." —Thomas Merton
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
