Last year was the culmination of anger and hate for President Trump by the Democrats and the Democrat-dominated news media. The 24/7 hate coverage at CNN and MSNBC, and the daily attacks on him from the New York Times and the Washington Post. A national TV evening news review showed NBC, CBS and ABC had done 92 percent negative coverage of Trump.
There were the midterm Congressional elections, wherein Democrats full of hate and anger turned out to cast their vote “against” Trump. But there was no “blue wave” as Republicans, thanks to Trump’s rallies, picked up seats in the Senate. Democrats took control of the House of Representatives by a moderate margin, but that is not unusual for an opposition party to do in off year presidential elections. Now their anger and hate for Trump will be on full display in conducting multiple investigations of him and probable impeachment. Democrats, their news media allies, and establishment Republicans are salivating.
There was little reported on about the excellent economy at 3.5 percent GDP, that North Korea has not further tested any more nuclear or ballistic missiles, Trump’s successful re-negotiating of NAFTA with Mexico and Canada, and that most people have and will benefit from his tax cuts. As of now, there is still no public evidence of Trump “colluding” with the Russians, just that two women extorted him for money.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.