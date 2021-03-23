Letter: A Year’s Worth of Growth

Darlene Rowe, a third grade teacher, wrote in her opinion piece Tuesday, March 16, that students returning to school March 24 will spend more time prepping for and taking tests (ten!) than learning. As a retired educator, I know that standardized tests measure how students compare to other students in terms of achieving a year’s worth of growth. A year’s worth of growth? Exactly what have students learned in the past year? How to find a free wi-fi hotspot to “go” to school. How to find, log-on and stay connected to a videoconferencing platform. How to resist distractions. How to sit, watch a screen, and listen to learn rather than engaging in hands-on activities. How to learn in isolation rather than with peers. How to persevere. Some of them have learned some of what tests measure, but these tests won’t measure what students really leaned. The rest of this school year should be about learning, not testing.
Lois Easton
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.