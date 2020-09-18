 Skip to main content
Letter: A YES on Prop 481 is a YES for Students
Letter: A YES on Prop 481 is a YES for Students

Students are at the heart of Prop 481. The initiative will position Pima Community College to better serve its diverse student population and continue its mission to help students succeed. For years, PCC has maintained a steadfast commitment to provide a high-quality education at an affordable price. PCC’s in-state tuition is the third lowest among Arizona’s ten community colleges. However, a 1979-1980 expenditure limitation cap, limits the amount that can be spent on its students, technology and in the classroom. As a result, PCC can spend less per student than all the other community college districts in the state. Prop 481 is an opportunity to correct this funding slight and give our College the same flexibility and investment as everywhere else in the state, up to $3,000 more per student, WITHOUT raising taxes. Prop 481 can provide students with more scholarships, tuition assistance and increased access to tutoring and childcare. Vote YES for our students, YES on Prop 481!

Irma Gastelum

Northwest side

