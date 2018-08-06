Re: the Aug. 2 article "Swartz team: New prosecution theory an unfair reversal."
I have known the Elena Rodriguez family for five years. They are a closely knit, middle-class, hard working family who enjoy their get togethers at abuelita's house on Sundays.
Before his young life was ruthlessly taken away by Lonnie Swartz, Jose Antonio, nicknamed Toñito, was excited about flying in an airplane for the first time. His grandmother had bought tickets for him and his brother to fly with her to Guadalajara where an aunt lives. The grandmother said, "Toñito was so excited to fly, he would ask me about every detail, every day. Abuelita, he would say, are we really going to take an airplane together? What is it like?"
Toñito was still a child. Now he is gone forever. Lonnie Swartz has no children, he cannot understand the pain of losing a child, no le duele.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
