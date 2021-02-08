 Skip to main content
Letter: A Zoo Education
I’m already prejudiced against the zoo expansion. I abhor keeping animals in cages whether it’s chickens waiting to be slaughtered for wings or tigers ensnared in the desert. Decades ago, my mother took me to the zoo (not here) many Sunday afternoons. I enjoyed it since being a child who loved to be outside, it was preferable to home where my father was drinking far too much beer. So, the natural progression was that I would take my own children to the same zoo. But, at seven and eight years of age, a wonderful thing happened. They cried at seeing animals in captivity and refused to go. In their case, I guess the experience truly did prove an education. I’m glad it’s one they managed to teach themselves. Expansion or not, I hope many Tucson children who visit Reid Park zoo come to realize it's nothing more than pure and simple entertainment for their species at the expense of other (lesser, based on our behavior) ones.

Betsy Lubis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

