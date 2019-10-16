Nothing in my recent memory is more depressing than reading about our abandonment of the Kurds. Who would want to be our ally after we abdicate our responsibilities and leave a population of people who fought with us to be annihilated? This cowardly act is not American and is an abdication of our most sacred values. The reasons President Trump gives for this decision are unclear and incoherent. The feeling I have is that his agenda could be self-serving. If this is a case he has fallen to a new low.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.