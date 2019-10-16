The Kurds have lost 11,000 troops killed and 20,000 wounded fighting ISIS. With assistance of U.S. Special Forces and Air Power, the Kurds essentially eliminated ISIS as a fighting force in Syria. They then established one of the more secure areas of the Middle East for two million people.
Trump blew all that up in one phone call with Turkish president Erdogan, another of the despotic strongman that he so admires. Now our abandoned allies are dying and hundreds of thousands are fleeing for their lives. ISIS fighters have escaped, putting our country’s security at risk. The Kurds are negotiating with the Russian backed Syrian forces to prevent a massacre, giving Russia a big win.
All this because of a weak, impulsive president who is stunningly ignorant and/or blithely uncaring of the situation on the ground and the consequences of his actions. Why would any ally trust now?
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
