Letter: Abortion - who is actually hurt?

Every time I hear an abortion commercial, I hear that women's rights are being taken away, but I wonder when a woman, or any human being is endowed with these rights? Science has determined that when life begins at conception, the unique DNA structure of a member of the human species has already been established, does this human being have the same rights as the women that are going to abort them? As with so many things in society today, there is a failing to recognize biology as compared to recognizing emotions or feelings. If anyone wants to see themselves as a frog, who cares, but the moment of conception determines the species which will remain human from a biology and DNA perspective. Have your identity tattooed on your forehead, but give the rights you demand to every other human, born or growing in the uterus.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

