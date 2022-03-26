Letter: Abortion Bill

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother after birth. It is now in the House.
If a woman is sentenced to motherhood for 18 years no matter her health or financial situation then the boyfriend, father, uncle, or stranger who put her in this position through his perversion, violence or failure to sheath should bear the same burden. The law should require men provide a guaranteed income for the woman and child to live a middle class life for 20 years. If the induced pregnancy was unwanted then the women should have the option of having the man neutered so he can cause no further unwanted pregnancies.
Maybe if Republican anti-abortion bills included these provisions men would be more careful. It would at least show Republicans care about life after birth.
Dee Maitland
Marana
