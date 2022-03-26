 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Abortion Bill
View Comments

Letter: Abortion Bill

  • Comments

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother after birth. It is now in the House.

If a woman is sentenced to motherhood for 18 years no matter her health or financial situation then the boyfriend, father, uncle, or stranger who put her in this position through his perversion, violence or failure to sheath should bear the same burden. The law should require men provide a guaranteed income for the woman and child to live a middle class life for 20 years. If the induced pregnancy was unwanted then the women should have the option of having the man neutered so he can cause no further unwanted pregnancies.

Maybe if Republican anti-abortion bills included these provisions men would be more careful. It would at least show Republicans care about life after birth.

Dee Maitland

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: homeless people

I recently adopted a cat I saw in the Star and I thought--it seems we do more to help homeless pets in Tucson than we do to help homeless peop…

Local-issues

Letter: Hey Jedd Meet Tommy

As I have watched in amazement this year's phenomenal progress related to our University of Arizona Men's Basketball Team a really cool vision…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News