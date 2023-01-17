Letter: Abortion, "Gov Hobbs stats are wrong"

Don Adams letter states that Katie Hobbs "Stats" are wrong.
First, they aren't her stats: (short for statistics, not opinions or beliefs). They aren't made up, but are derived from polling a percentage of the population, and reporting the results. They aren't 100% accurate, but are certainly more accurate than Don's sources of "I'm not sure where she got those numbers", and the final authority of " In my household" Don doesn't know where numbers come from, because he didn't look. Google " abortion, Arizona" If you get any response that is fact based and states that Arizona's people are against abortion, let me know? Spoiler Alert Don: You're opinion is NOT held by the majority of Arizonians, the country, or the world. I would do this research for you, but thats your job if you're going to spew forth in a public forum. You're a big boy, its time we stop explaining to you, knowing we can't understand it to you. Meanwhile, Don is entitled to his deliberately uninformed opinion.
Robert Brabham
West side
