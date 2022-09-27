Letter: Abortion Inititive 2024

When Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson declared the abortion law dating back to 1864 enforceable, The AZ Daily Star (Sunday, Sept. 25 - AZ ban may lead to court battles) quoted Attorney General Brnovich saying, "We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature.....on this important issue." Brnovich is correct in identifying abortion as an important issue. The stringent law above was enacted and modified well before women even had the right to vote in Arizona. I say let's ensure we get an Abortion Rights Initiative on the Ballot in 2024 and give the will of the people a voice!