Letter: Abortion law

The new anti-abortion law requires that the fetus be buried or cremated and some kind of civil rites be performed. There are other options. Friends in Michigan lost a baby (mid pregnancy) due to an auto accident. They donated the body to science. A year before I was born, my mother suffered a miscarriage. The doctor said it was one of those things, wait a couple months, and try again. My parents thought that was quite reasonable. If they had been told they had to bury or cremate the fetus and perform some kind of rites they would have been flabbergasted. What’s the status of miscarriages under the new law? Do you have to do something to prove it was a miscarriage rather than a deliberate abortion?
Nancy Ward
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.