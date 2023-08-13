I support the new abortion rights initiative and will sign the petition to add this to the 2024 ballot. The initiative essentially codifies Roe: legal abortion to the point of fetal viability and after, if the physician makes a good faith professional judgment that the patient’s life or health is at risk.

To the surprise of nobody, Cathi Herrod opposes this, saying it’s “too broad” and predictably launches into the misogynistic myth that perfectly healthy women with perfectly healthy full term fetuses are lining up around the block to get abortions.

If Herrod doesn’t think the patient’s physicians are qualified to make the determination of medical risk in a crisis pregnancy, who should make that call? The GOP state legislature? The church? Herself?

One needs only read the heartbreaking testimony of the women in Texas who were denied medically needed abortion care to see the damaged caused by non-clinical ideologues dictating medical practice. It’s time to stop letting politicians practice medicine without a license.

Jennifer Larson

Northwest side