Letter: abortion/transgender

As a woman, Arizona resident, and a USA citizen, I am repulsed by our cruel and wholly ignorant state legislators. It is my right, to my life, my liberty and my happiness. If a slimy rapist impregnates me or any woman, why in God's name must women go through a hateful trial; probably the sex evidence kit will remain untouched, and the survivor will endure a smear campaign. To be pregnant also in this situation is a horrific scenario. Who pays? What about her job, husband/wife/partner? All these souls will be affected. The rape survivor's life is equal to any rapist's or incestuous man's fetus.
Also the indurated logic of the abortion bill and the anti-trans female athlete's bill leaves me cold. Leave women alone politically, and get out from between our legs.
Rene Lachance
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.