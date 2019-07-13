I can't believe the things I read in the letters to the editor but I think I have finally hit the all time low. I never thought I would find a letter from a women bragging about her abortions, mind you plural! She states that she was a failure at birth control. Try the penny mam, any one can learn that. You know, a penny between the knees? Carrying a pregnancy is dangerous, but abortion is not? It may affect you and your child for the rest of your lives. Wow, what planet is she living on! Now that I think of it, maybe she did the right thing after all.
Barbaranne Wright
Southeast side
