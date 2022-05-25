Letter: Abraham joins water dialog

I applaud state representative Morgan Abraham for his letter here last week. In it, he maintains "we are not going to have enough water in Arizona in the future based on our current uses and projected growth." I agree.

Abraham writes that conservation (think drip irrigation) is much preferred over costly augmentation (think water piped in from the Columbia River). But there is a third challenge he does not mention, i.e,, coming to terms with our long-held economic growth assumptions here in the desert.

More growth wanted means more water needed. Can we have both traditional growth and still have water for the generations to come? Basic math makes that outcome unlikely. The way forward is not clear. And questions abound.

Let's encourage our other elected officials to make public where they stand now.

Richard Kaiser

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

