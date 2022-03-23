 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Absentee voting under proposed HB2289
I support a hand count of ballots within a 24 hour period. However, the proposed limitation on absentee voting is unfair to the many seniors with permanent disabilities making it extremely difficult; if not impossible, to participate in future voting. Restricting absentee voting to people who are "physically unable to go to the polls because of being hospitalized or in a nursing home" is too limiting. My 93 year old husband served in the Caribbean Defense Command during WWII. Three years ago, he fell and broke his leg at the hip and has problems walking, standing and maintaining his balance despite physical therapy and constant use of a walker. I provide care for him on a 24/7 basis at our home. He is NOT in a nursing home; nor is he hospitalized. Absentee voting makes it possible for him to continue voting. HB 2289 needs to be amended to include all Arizona citizens with physical disabilities who cannot easily vote in person; regardless of where they reside.

Gail Gesell

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

